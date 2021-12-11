Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi jams at his daughter's pre-wedding celebrations. Watch

Dilip Joshi is known for playing the role of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show premiered in 2008 and has been running for 13 years.
Dilip Joshi dances at his daughter's pre-wedding function. (Instagram)
Updated on Dec 11, 2021 10:17 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi was spotted jamming and dancing on dhol and music at his daughter Niyati Joshi's pre-wedding celebrations. He is known for playing the role of Jethalal on the hit comedy show. 

In the new video from one of the sangeet, Dilip can be seen jamming to Dhina Dhin Ta with musician Naitik Nagda. 

In another video that is going viral on Instagram, Dilip can be seen dancing on dhol beats at Niyati's sangeet ceremony. 

Niyati is getting married to Yashowardhan Mishra, who is the son of film writer Ashok Mishra. The ceremony will take place on December 11 at Taj Hotel in Mumbai. The wedding invitation was recently leaked online. 

Dilip is seen as Jethalal on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show premiered in 2008 and has been running on Sony SAB for almost 13 years now. The show revolves around the lives of the residents of the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society in Mumbai.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Sony Televisions, Dilip talked about how the producer of the show, Asit Modi gave him a choice between the roles of Jethalal and Champaklal in the show. He said that the makers wanted to bring some “positivity” and wanted to show something apart from the saas-bahu soap operas.

On talking about his struggles in the industry, Dilip said that the acting profession is an “insecure” one. “Isme aisa nahi hai ki aapka ek koi jo bhi role hai hit ho gaya toh iska yeh matlab nahi hai ki aage zindagi bhar aapko kaam milta rahega. Jaise Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah mujhe mila, uske pehle 1-1.5 saal tak mere paas koi kaam nahi tha (It is not like if one of roles is a hit, you will keep getting offered work for the rest of your life. Before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, I did not have any work for 1-1.5 years),” he said.

On Friday, Dilip and the entire cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah came to Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The actors won prize money of 25 lakh.

dilip joshi taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah taarak mehta
