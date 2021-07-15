Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah July 14 recap: Tapu and Goli arrange bed covers as shawls for felicitation ceremony

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the re-telling of the mission Kala Kauwa finally came to an end. Popatlal narrated to the audience how he had a camera fixed in his umbrella which recorded a confession from the head of the criminal gang.

However, even towards the end of this sting operation, there was a twist in the tale. The head of the criminal gang named Maadan aka Jaswant was a friend of Jethalal who had taken up illegal activities after losing his business due to Covid-19.

Finally, the narration comes to an end, and an eager Sodhi signals Bhide to quickly wrap up the felicitation process. Since Bhide had forgotten shawls for the felicitation, he asked the Tapu Sena to arrange for them. Well, they did arrange shawls, but quite different from the usual you would give.

Tapu, Goli, and Pinku in order to arrange shawls collect the fancy bed covers from several hotel rooms. Then at the time of the felicitation, the hotel staff standing there recognizes their bed covers.

Meanwhile, perplexed recipients and the audience are still wondering why these shawls look different from the rest. However, after the truth is out everyone unanimously acknowledges that more than the materialistic things it is love that matters.

As the felicitation function is going on, Sodhi is dying to start the party. The final leg in the function is cake cutting which Popatlal takes forever to do. Soon a hungry Gogi warns Popatlal, "Popatlal uncle abhi aap cake kat rahe hai ki main kaatu (Popatlal uncle will you cut the cake now or should I')? And while he says this, he falls over Popatlal almost pushing him into the cake.

Eventually, the function, cake cutting, and dance celebration come to an end with Bhide announcing that everyone can go in their desired direction--which meant giving men the space for the party. But, his announcement backfires with Tapu and the rest of the Gokuldham society pointing out that they will all sit together for dinner after celebrations.