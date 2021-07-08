Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah July 7 recap: Bhide succeeds in plucking mangoes, Jethalal lies about bag

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhide proves he is indeed good at climbing trees. As the episode opens, Bhide begins to climb the tree. He has successfully to stop Tappu from doing so. As he begins his climb, the entire Gokuldham society members watch with bated breath. Goggi is up for a prank and plays the sound of a pant tearing, as if Bhide’s pant has giving way.

Even as everyone laughs, Bhide is determined to pluck mangoes for his daughter. He makes a successful climb and plucks mangoes for everyone. From the tree, Bhide declares, “Dekha Madhavi, sher shikaar karna chhod sakta hai, lekin kabhi bhool nahi sakta (a lion may give up hunting but it can never forget it).” To which Popatlal retorts, “Haan, jaise bandar kitna bhi budhha ho jaye, lekin gulathi marna nahi bhoolta (yes, much the way a monkey may get old but never forgets how to make a somersault).”

This feel-good moment for the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gets a jolt with a resort staffer enters the scene and declares that there is fine for plucking mangoes, ₹5000 per piece. Shocked, all the members of Gokuldham immediately drop mangoes they were holding in their hands. Minutes later, the staffer reassures them that they would be exempt from the fine, as Popatlal is a special guest. Relieved, Gokuldham members continue with their walk in the resort.

Their next stop is on the Lover’s Bridge; soon a selfie session ensues. They then proceed towards a lake; from there as they move towards another spot, a football is thrown at the group. Goli kicks the ball like a player which lands in the lake. In no time, a bunch of children come crying looking for their ball. As a reflex reaction, Tappu Sena decides to leave the spot, while the elders, after much deliberation, follow suit and run away.

Elsewhere, an elated Jethalal accompanied by Bagha, meets Bappuji. The elderly man is quick to spot the zipped opaque bag which has booze inside it. He questions Jethalal, who is caught off guard. Cornered, Jethalal blurts out that KK bhai gave him the bag as a gift for successfully closing the business deal. He doesn’t realize that Bagha was with him too. Cooking up a story, Jethalal tells them, “Ye kadha hai, hotel kay owner jadi buti ugatay hai aur ye kadha banate hai. Sirf special guests kay liye (This is a special herbal drink, the hotel owner grows herbs and prepares this drink. It is made only for special guests).”