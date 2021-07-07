Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 3203 recap: Shy Jethalal buys alcohol, packs it in opaque bag

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, all the men of Gokuldham Society finally enter the rooms of Tappu and Goggi looking for the party bag. There is just few hours left before the party is to begin and hence the frantic search.

Bhide immediately scolds the children for not getting ready for the evening’s celebration; he instead gets laughed at as he is roaming around in the hotel in a vest and a towel. The search for the party bag is a disaster as the group is unable to locate it. They all exit Tappu’s room and Sodhi frantically calls Popatlal giving him details of the mishap. The group then marches out looking for the bag.

As the group goes down the stairs, they bump into the hotel manager, who is not pleased to see Bhide in a towel and tells him to not roam around in the hotel dressed that way and to wear clothes instead. The group somehow manages to change the focus of the conversation and bring to his attention the story of the missing ‘party bag’. A terrified Sodhi threatens to call the police if he doesn’t find his bag. Soon the discussion turns into a heated argument between Sodhi, the manager and the rest of the gang. In the midst of this chaos, enters Abdul and he pulls out Sodhi’s bag.





Meanwhile Jethalal and Bagha hug each other at the successful closing of a huge business deal. Jethalal is in the mood of celebration and, on spotting a bar, decides to buy some alcohol to party with his friends later. But shy as he is, he requests for the alcohol to be packed zip non-transparent bag so that neither Bapuji nor anyone else gets to know.

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Ep 3202 recap: Jethalal seals the deal in Hindi

Meanwhile, at the resort the entire Gokuldham society assembles at the reception to go for a walk around the resort. As soon as they begin, confusion erupts with Popatlal wants to go to the right while the hotel staff insists on going to the left. Eventually, they turn left and stop by a mango tree. Sonu expresses a desire to have a mango; Bhide and Tappu both show their eagerness to climb the tree in order to pluck mangoes. As Madhavi questions Bhide’s climbing technique, a voice from behind is heard saying ‘bandar ki tarah chadega’ but he retorts and says ‘nahi, gilhari ki tarah chadunga’.