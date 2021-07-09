Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah July 8 recap: Bappuji continues to make Jethalal uncomfortable over bag

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jethalal cover-up story backfires. As he cooks up another story, at one place, instead of saying ‘aloe vera’ he says ‘aloo jeera’. “Jo resort kay malik hai vo apnay bageeche main, ashwagandha, aaloo zeera – errr… vo aloe vera ugate hai. Toh kadha bana kay sirf special guests ko dete hai (The owner of the hotel grows ashwagandha, aloe vera in his garden and makes a special herbal drink for his special guests).” Bappuji is not one to get a slip go; he immediately asks Bagha to get a glass as he would like to drink some ‘kadha’.

A jittery Jethalal clutches on to the bag tighter and blurts out yet another story and says how it is a gift for Mehat Sahab. With some difficulty he manages to draw the attention away from the bag and the three of them then proceed to meet other members of the Gokuldham society.

At the resort, the rest of Gokuldham members, after completing their tour of the resort at the water park, decide to meet Jethalal. Bappuji, Bagha and Jethalal, meanwhile, reach the resort and are directed towards the swimming pool area to catch up with the rest of the society members.

They meet Tappu Sena and then the rest of the society members. As all are having fun, Iyer and Bhide kept asking Jethalal to tell them where he had been. An irritated Bappuji says, “Jethaya kaam say gaya tha”. Bhide makes a hand gesture and says, “Jethalal kaam say gaye!”

Amid all this, as everyone is having fun, Bappuji announces that Jethalal has a gift for Mehta Sahab. He reveals that Jethalal had brought a special kadha and insists that Jethalal hand it over to Mehta Sahab. As Bagha extols the virtuous mix of the kadha, Mehta Sahab simply refuses to take the bag, even as Jethalal makes a feeble attempt for him to take it. Seeing Mehta Sahab’s reluctance, Bappuji asks Jethalal to distribute the kadha among all of the society members. Jethalal is thrown off guard and insists of keeping the bag in his room till such time as the tour ends.

The matter ends there as the group splits with Tappu Sena, the ladies and Bappuji going their separate ways. Only the men folk - Jethalal, Mehta Sahab, Dr Hathi, Iyer, Bhide, Popatlal and Sodhi - remain. It is then that Jethalal reveals the contents of the bag. Mehta Sahab then asks Dr Hathi, Popatlal and Jethalal to go back to their rooms and come back at 5 in the evening as they have a surprise planned for the three of them.