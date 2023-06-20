Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi lands in legal trouble

Mumbai Police has filed a case against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi, Operation Head Sohail Ramani and Executive Producer Jatin Bajaj based on a complaint by one of the show's actors. (Also read: Taarak Mehta’s Monika Bhadoriya calls out Asit Modi for misbehaviour: ‘Kuttey jaisa treat karte hai’ (Exclusive))

Complaint raised against Asit Modi

Mumbai Police has registered a case against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi.

The First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under Sections 354 and 509 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, the police have not made any arrests yet.

Actor's comments

The actor had filed a complaint against the producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two other members of the crew last month. Talking to ETimes, the actor has now said, “He has accused me of fighting with other members of the show in an inebriated state. I would indulge in fights that would go out of control and it would happen mostly on outdoor shoots. He also accused me of behaving in an inappropriate manner with the male members of the cast and crew thereby creating a hostile environment on the sets… The allegations are untrue and they took so much time I feel to fabricate things against me. He has replied to his own committee ICC and sent the letter to collector, DCP, and senior inspector (Powai). I will prove each and everything in court because I have all the proofs recordings. I am waiting to hear from the cops but there is no movement in the case all this while.”

"Powai Police recorded the statement of the actor in connection with her sexual harassment allegations against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two other members of the crew. The Police will also summon Asit Kumarr Modi soon for his statement," Mumbai Police had earlier said.

However, Asit Modi has denied the allegations. "We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations," he said in a statement.

Sohail and Jatin also refuted the allegations. In a statement, they said, "She (the actor) regularly misbehaved with the entire team on the show. While moving out from the shoot, she rashly drove her car out at very high speed not caring for people in her way. She even damaged the set property. We had to terminate her contract because of her bad behaviour and indiscipline during the shoot. During this incident, Asit ji was in the USA. She is now trying to defame us and the show by making baseless allegations. We have already filed our complaint against these baseless allegations with the concerned authorities,"

(ANI)

