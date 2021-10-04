Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Ghanashyam Nayak was in immense pain, couldn't even drink water, says Tanmay Vekaria

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak, better known as Natu Kaka, died of cancer on Sunday. His co-star Tanmay Vekaria, who plays Bagga on the show, has revealed that the actor was in immense pain and couldn't even drink water.

Ghanshyam was 77. He had worked in around 100 Gujarati and Hindi films, along with his work in approximately 350 Hindi Television serials.

He told a leading daily in an interview, "He was in a lot of pain since the last 2-3 months and I feel now he is in a better place. I would often speak to his son and he would tell me that he was in immense pain and had become cranky because of it. He was not able to gulp, eat or drink. He was going through a lot, so in a way now he is in the safe hands of God. May his soul rest in peace."

Calling him the purest soul he has ever met, he said, "I would always remember Ghanshyam ji as one of the pure souls that I've ever met in my life. I don't think I will ever meet a person like him ever. He was a very simple person and I never saw him ever talking ill about anyone. He always spoke about positivity. He was very passionate about his work. I think God had some other plans for him. I and the entire Taarak family will miss him every single day."

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel took to his Twitter account and shared a condolence message. He tweeted, “Gujarati theatre has suffered a great loss due to the untimely demise of the famous Shri Ghanshyambhai Nayak, nicknamed 'Natukaka' from the serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.”