Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta clarifies arrest rumours, says police were ‘extremely polite’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta has reacted to the rumours of her arrest and has issued a clarification. Recently, several reports suggested that Munmun was arrested in a case. Last year, a case was filed against her in Haryana’s Hansi town for making a casteist remark in a YouTube video.

In a new interview, Munmun Dutta said that she went 'for a regular interrogation' at the Hansi Police Station but was not arrested. She also said that she was given interim bail on Friday ahead of her interrogation.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Munmun said, “Contrary to rumours claiming that I was 'arrested', I want to clarify that I went in for a regular interrogation with the police officials. I was not arrested. In fact, I had received the interim bail from the court already on Friday before I went in for the interrogation. The officials at Hansi Police Station spoke to me for two and half hours about the case and noted down all important details. They were extremely polite and well behaved. I have been cooperating with the police and will continue to do so.”

The actor also said, “I am deeply upset with the stories that are being spun around the case, just for headlines. At the same time, I would request media professionals to not create false narratives around the case. The clickbait headlines and thumbnails being used by several portals are deeply disturbing and unethical, to say the least.” She also said that at the time of the report, she was 'on sets, shooting for her show'.

Last year in May, after she made the casteist slur, Munmun had issued an apology on Instagram. "This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word."

"Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have the utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation. I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and sincerely regret the same," she had concluded.

India Today had reported that activist Rajat Kalsan registered a complaint against her then. The FIR was filed under section 3(1) (u) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Rajat, a lawyer, had shared an FIR copy on Twitter.

Munmun started her career as a model before she ventured into television making her debut with Hum Sab Baraati Hai. The actor gained popularity after appearing on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where she essayed the role of Babita. She has also appeared in a few films including Holiday and Mumbai Express. Recently, she had taken part in Bigg Boss 15.

