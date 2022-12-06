Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's 'Tapu' Raj Anadkat breaks silence on quitting show. Here's what he said

Actor Raj Anadkat, who played the role of Tipendra 'Tapu' Jethalal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, broke his silence after reports emerged that he has quit the show. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Raj posted a note announcing that he has 'officially ended' his association with the serial. (Also Read | Raj Anadkat responds to Munmun Dutta dating rumours, has a message for 'all the creative people')

Raj's post read, “Hello Everyone, It's time to lay all questions and speculation to rest. My association with Neela Film Productions and Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma has officially ended. It has been a wonderful journey of learning, making friends and having some of the best years of my career.”

He continued, “I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this journey - The entire team of TMKOC, my friends, family and of course all of you (red heart emoji). Everyone who welcomed me into the show and loved me as 'TAPU ' Your love for my craft has always pushed me to give my best to each and every one of you, every single time.”

Raj concluded, “I wish the team of TMKOC all the very best for the future of the show. I'll be back to entertain all of you very soon. Keep showering your love and support (red heart and folded hands emojis).- Raj Anadkat."

Raj shared the post but did not caption it. Fans reacted to it in the comments section. A person said, "It was such a pleasure watching you on the screen. Looking forward to seeing you doing some amazing projects henceforth. And ofc, we will surely miss you in the show!" A comment read, "Will surely miss u a lot as my most fav Tappu." A fan asked, "Bhavya Gandhi comeback?" Raj joined the show in 2017 when he replaced Bhavya Gandhi as Tapu. In the show, he played Jethalal Gada's son.

A few months ago, Raj spoke with Pinkvilla amid reports of him leaving the show. He had said, "My fans, my audience, my well-wishers, they all know that I am very good in creating suspense. I am an expert in creating suspense. When the time is right, everyone will get to know."

