Taarak Mehta's Ghanshyam Nayak dismisses rumours of financial crisis: 'I am not unemployed'

Actor Ghanshyam Nayak, known for playing the role of Nattu Kaka on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has dismissed rumours that he is going through a financial crisis. He has also clarified that has not taken any break from the show, adding that he hopes to resume shooting soon.

He also said that senior actors are not shooting outside Maharashtra amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Ghanshyam had undergone neck surgery in September 2020 and had taken a break from shooting then.

In an interview with a leading daily, Ghanshyam said, "I don't understand why people pass such negativity around? I have not taken a break from the show. The circumstances are such that senior actors are not shooting outside Maharashtra. We are following safety protocols and it is in our own interest that the makers have taken this decision. I am not unemployed, the team is looking after us. And I hope to resume shooting as soon as they move back to Mumbai."

"I am not suffering from any financial crisis. I am enjoying my time at home with my grand children and my children are actually helping people who need any kind of help. I am neither unemployed nor suffering from any financial woes," he added.

In 2020, after his surgery, he had told the daily, “I am much better now. I have got admitted to Suchak Hospital in Malad. Today is the first day that I have eaten food after the surgery that was performed on me on Monday. The first three days were tough, but I am now only looking ahead in life.”

Ghanshyam has acted in several Hindi as well as Gujarati films, television serials and Gujarati stage plays. He was also a part of Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai in which he played the role of Vitthal Kaka.