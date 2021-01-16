Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam Nayak misses Disha Vakani: 'If she clarifies, the producer can also think of a new Dayaben
Actor Ghanshyam Nayak, best known as Nattu Kaka from popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has expressed his desire to have Disha Vakani aka Dayaben back on the sets.
Disha has been on an indefinite maternity break after the birth of her daughter in 2017. While she made a guest appearance for one episode, she is yet to make her comeback.
Asked if he misses Dayaben, Ghanshyam told Times of India, “We are all waiting for years now. It has been a long wait and we are all hoping that she will return. In fact, if she clarifies to the producer, he can also think of a new Dayaben, but that decision is entirely with the production house. She is important to the show and the entire team is tired waiting for her.”
Last year in October, show producer Asit Modi had said in an interview, "“I must confess that talks are still on between us, and we hope to reach a solution soon. We have been in talks with Disha for months now. Like I said before, nobody is bigger than the show.”
Ghanshyam took a break from the shooting last year after undergoing a neck surgery in September. Currently, his character is shown to be out of town and he has not shot for the show since December.
After completing 12 years and 3000 episodes in July last year, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had major changes in the cast recently. Neha Mehta has been replaced with Sunayana Fozdar as the new Anjali while Balvinder Singh Suri is the new Sodhi on the show, stepping into the shoes of Gurcharan Singh.
