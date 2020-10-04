e-paper
Will Disha Vakani return to play Daya ben during Navratri? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer clarifies

Will Disha Vakani return to play Daya ben during Navratri? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer clarifies

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumar Modi has opened on Disha Vakani’s return as Dayaben during Navratri. The actor has been on an indefinite maternity break after the birth of her daughter.

tv Updated: Oct 04, 2020 16:23 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Disha Vakani used to play Daya ben on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
Disha Vakani used to play Daya ben on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
         

Disha Vakani, who shot to fame as Daya ben on comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is rumoured to be finally making her comeback on the show after a two-year-long maternity break. According to rumours, the actor could make her comeback around Navratri. Now producer Asit Kumar Modi has opened up about the same.

On being asked if the viewers should be hopeful of Disha’s return on the show, Modi said, “Abhi kuch pakka nahi hai (Nothing is confirmed as of now).”

He was talking to KoiMoi.com. On being further asked about any ongoing negotiations with the actor and her family, he said, “Negotiations aise kuch hota nahi hai (There are no negotiations as such).”

Disha had shot for a guest appearance on the show last year. Her husband Mayur Padia had said they were in talks with the makers but couldn’t strike a deal. He had told Pinkvilla, “Our talks with the makers still remain unresolved. So, she will not return to the show for good. We are hoping that we reach an amicable solution.” Reacting to the same, Modi had said, “I must confess that talks are still on between us, and we hope to reach a solution soon. We have been in talks with Disha for months now. Like I said before, nobody is bigger than the show.”

Recently, Modi also addressed the reports about Neha Mehta’s eagerness to return to the show as the original Anjali. “But everything is done now, the replacement has been made. The artist who has been brought in does a good work. It is not possible to remove someone once casted,” he told DNA. Explaining how they tried to contact Neha multiple times to talk about her exit, he said, “If someone does not wish to be a part, there’s nothing I can do.”

