Taarak Mehta's Nattu Kaka Ghanshyam's friend says he wished to die with makeup on

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who played the role of Nattu Kaka on the show, wanted to die with his make-up on. Ghanshyam was battling cancer and was in a lot of pain since a few months. He died on Sunday.

According to a leading daily, his friend Abhilash Ghoda has revealed his last conversation with the late actor. Sharing Nayak's last wish, he said that the actor wanted to die with his make up on and work till his last breath. He had expressed his wish after returning from Daman where he joined the Taarak Mehta team for a shoot. He had said on the call, "God has been kind to me the episode has turned out well and has been appreciated."

Ghanshyam's last rites were performed on Monday in the presence of his several co-stars including Dilip Joshi and Bhavya Gandhi. Show creator Asit Kumar Modi had also attended the funeral.

Ghanshyam's co-star Munmun Dutta penned an emotional note on Instagram. She wrote, "His fighting spirit and inspirational words, in the face of adversity, is what I remember the most. He said 2 shlokas in Sanskrit to tell us how his pronunciation is absolutely perfect and clear after recovering from chemo and we gave him a standing ovation on the set. He would always have the best things to say about our set, our unit and our team. It was his second 'HOME'. He would fondly call me 'Dikri' and considered me his daughter. He shared so much laughter with all of us. I fondly remember him sharing his struggle stories from his younger days."