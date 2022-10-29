Tejasswi Prakash calls Sussanne Khan ‘soul sister’, shares more party pics with Karan Kundrra, Arslan Goni

A day after celebrating her birthday with a fun bash on Thursday, Sussanne Khan has now shared more inside pictures from the party which show her boyfriend Arslan Goni and friends Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra in attendance. Tejasswi also took to Instagram to share more pictures from the bash along with a small message for Sussanne. Also read: Inside pics from Sussanne Khan's birthday party with Arslan Goni, Tejasswi Prakash, Karishma Tanna, Karan, See pics

Sharing the pictures, Tejasswi wrote, “With this beautiful soul sister who only keeps getting younger… happy birthday love @suzkr.” Sussanne replied to her in the comments section, saying, “Thank you sweetheart.” Karan Kundrra commented, “Happy people”.

Tejasswi Prakash shared pictures with Karan Kundrra from Sussanne Khan's party.

Tejasswi Prakash shared a message for Sussanne Khan.

Sussanne Kha also shared more pics from the party.

The pictures show Tejasswi in a black full-sleeve top and a matching skirt with a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with black heels. Karan joined her in a white shirt with a tiger printed on it and white pants. Sussanne was in a sequinned yellow skirt and white blouse paired with a tiny sequinned jacket. She also wore a head accessory around her forehead and completed her look with brown boots.

Sussanne also took to her Instagram Stories to share pictures with Arslan Goni, Tejasswi, Karan and producer Pragya Kapoor. The pictures show all of them huddled together as they pose for the camera.

Sussanne also penned a note on Friday. She turned a year older on Wednesday. She wrote, “Here is to a celebration of an epic year in my life.. one that has made me so very very grateful and humbled. Thank you to all these beautiful amazing humans who have surrounded me with Love and the best energy. Here is to my Tribe. P.S @surilyg you are so so talented I love my Coachella 3.0 birthday outfit…felt like an Aztec princess. Absolutely fabulous. Thank you my Suri love u loads. #CoachellaSussanne’sway #26thOct22.” She shared a video along with the note to give a better look at her outfit.

