Tejasswi Prakash: 'Karan Kundrra is yet to ask me for marriage, maybe he'll propose to Umar Riaz'

Tejasswi Prakash has said that Karan Kundrra is yet to ask her for marriage, adding that she fears he may propose to Umar Riaz as soon as he meets him. Tejasswi was speaking during her Instagram live session Friday evening. Tejasswi won Bigg Boss 15 last Sunday and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra emerged as the second runner-up on the Salman Khan show.

She read one question in Marathi asking her when she'll add Karan the 'jiju (brother-in-law)' to the live session. Tejasswi then said, "Karan? How do I add Karan? Like I said, he is not here, he is with Umar. And, Karan jiju? First of all, he has to ask, which he has not done. Second, Karan has to take time off, of Umar. He is meeting everyone. He is meeting me as well but I want more. I am never content, I always want to meet him every day." She also promised her fans to do a live session with Karan whenever she meets him.

“There are too many weddings happening. I am very shocked to see this. Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy got married. Karishma Tanna is getting married. I am very happy for these girls and extremely happy for Karishma. Coming back to my wedding plan, 'toh aapke Karan Kundrra has still not asked me shaadi ke liye and I think Umar se milne ke baad vo use hi shaadi ke liye propose karega (Your Karan Kundrra is yet to ask me for marriage. Maybe he'l propose Umar after meeting him)."

Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz met on Thursday and Karan shared the video of their meeting on Instagram.

Asked if he'd marry Tejasswi soon, Karan told Hindustan Times, "We just came out of an extremely tough environment. We had a beautiful journey inside but also had the fear of what may happen outside. That fear is also gone now. We are out for a few days, we have our phones and friends and work (to distract and take time) but the feeling has only grown stronger. I think we are going to enjoy this. We have to sit and talk about a lot of things and we have no time right now. She has already started to shoot for another show. But I know for a fact that things will only get better from here."

Tejasswi also bagged the lead role in the new season of Naagin. She has already begun working on Naagin 6.

