Tejasswi Prakash says her mom insisted on live-in with Karan Kundrra before marriage: ‘Many are against it’

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash made headlines after getting engaged on Netflix’s Desi Bling. The couple, who first met and fell in love inside the Bigg Boss Season 15 house, recently opened up about their marriage plans. They also revealed how Tejasswi’s mother encouraged them to live together before deciding to tie the knot. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash recently got engaged.

'My mom insisted we stay in a live-in relationship' Speaking to Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia on their YouTube podcast, Karan shared, “Her mother said that she doesn’t trust her daughter at all, and I should take time to think about her, because she isn’t fine. Her father was okay with our relationship.”

Tejasswi added, “She wanted to make sure he was comfortable. My mom was the one who insisted we stayed in a live-in before we decide to get married. So many people are against it, but my mom thinks that we should live together and see.”

'Many thought this relationship would not last 2 weeks' “That (Bigg Boss) is where the fondness started,” Karan said while recalling the early days of their romance. Tejasswi also chimed in, saying, “When he said that he likes me, I really felt like he seems really honest. I took my time to really test him. I just wanted to make sure that he really means what he is saying, and he proved it every time.”

During the conversation, the couple admitted that there were several speculations surrounding their relationship in the beginning, with many people claiming it wouldn’t even last two weeks. Tejasswi, however, had the perfect response to those doubts. “We’ve seen everything, and we’ve been through everything,” she said.