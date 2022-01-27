Terrified bride Mouni Roy fears falling off the pidhi during Bengali wedding ceremony, says 'ek baar is okay'. Watch

Actor Mouni Roy is officially married to businessman Suraj Nambiar. The two tied the knot in Goa on Thursday as per Malayali rituals first and later again at night with a Bengali ceremony.

Latest pictures and videos show the shubho drishti ceremony. Mouni is dressed in a bright red lehenga, arriving to the mandap on a pidhi, a wooden stool that the bride sits on while her brothers hold it up from three sides. Mouni held two betel leaves in her hands, trying not to peek at Suraj's face.

However, the moment turned quite chaotic with Mouni visibly terrified about falling off the pidhi. Even as her brothers and friends winced and held up the pidhi, Mouni could be heard calling out for more people to help them out. Someone from behind the camera assured her that she would not fall but Mouni told everyone that just one turn around the mandap was enough. Her eager friends said that they'd go for all seven.

More videos and photos were shared by Mouni and Suraj's friends and family from the wedding. Suraj wore a beige-golden outfit with a turban and stole to match.

Mouni and Suraj shared pictures from the Malayali wedding in the afternoon. “I found him at last. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, We are married! Need your love and blessings…27.01.22. Love, Suraj & Mouni,” she wrote on Instagram. He shared the same photos and captioned them, “27.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive.”

Mouni never confirmed dating Suraj publicly. He made his first appearance on her Instagram on Thursday as she shared first pictures from her wedding celebrations. She called him her ‘everything’.

Mouni rose to fame with her TV series Naagin. She also starred in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and will be seen next in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

