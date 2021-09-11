Thankfully OTT did shed its needless bold avatar: Gulki Joshi

Actor Gulki Joshi is happy to be back to work after much chaos caused due to the second wave of pandemic.

“I remember rushing back to Mumbai as Corona curfew got imposed in Lucknow when we were in the city shooting for the second season of a web series. There was so much fear and uncertainty thinking ab kya hoga. This time, when the shoot resumed in Lucknow, all the cast and crew members took a sigh of relief ke chalo kaam toh shuru hua and our previous work didn’t go waste,” says Nakkash, Phir Subah Hogi and Bhaukaal actor.

Joshi says it gets daunting at times to shoot numerous projects at the same time. “When I took up these projects, they were scheduled for different dates but due the lockdown things went haywire and dates got jumbled. With work back on track all projects are happening almost simultaneously. And It’s not easy to switch from one character to another in a jiffy. Also, for television shows we have to shoot for 20-25 days a month so the character stays with us and it’s difficult to let it go.”

The actor recalls, “While shooting for Bhaukaal-2, I slipped into my character of this cop Haseena Malik from my ongoing TV series Maddam Sir. Phir yaad aree kya kar rahi ho you are not playing SHO here (laughs),” she adds.

Talking about how OTT has given a boost to the entrainment industry, Joshi says, “Earlier as an actor it was difficult for me to relate with web content but as the time passed by kafi kuch badal gya. OTT turned into a game changer with sensible and real content eventually shedding that needless bold avatar that was once full of foul lingo and adult content. Now, actors like me, are happy to be part of web series and want to take more projects with amazing stories.”

She waits for her second dose of vaccine. “We shoot in bio-bubble environment and things are constantly under watch so I am not that apprehensive. But, as the deadly virus is very much around so I still can’t bring myself to our pre-pandemic life. Maybe after my second jab, I will have the conviction to go to a mall or theatre but that is a far-fetched plan as of now.”