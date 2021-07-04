The Big Picture promo: Ranveer Singh makes TV debut as game show host, says ‘khel bas nazar ka hai’

Ranveer Singh is set to make his television debut with a game show titled The Big Picture, which will air on Colors. A promo was released on Saturday, in which he teased the format of the show -- ‘tasveer se taqdeer tak’ or the chance to win big through pictures.

The video began with Ranveer Singh talking about how different people saw him as different characters, from Band Baaja Baaraat’s Bittoo to Padmaavat’s Alauddin Khilji, as stills of them appeared in the background. “Dekha jaaye toh khel bas nazar ka hai (If you see, it’s all a game of perception),” he said, explaining that the contestants will be asked questions in the form of pictures and will get the chance to win crores.

Contestants will be required to correctly answer 12 visual-based questions, with the help of three lifelines. The viewers can also participate from their homes and win prizes. The Big Picture will air on Colors and will also be available for viewing on Voot and Jio TV.

Ranveer expressed his excitement about his television debut in a statement. “In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything - it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with Colors’ The Big Picture,” he said.

Also read | RGV defends Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao against trolls: ‘Divorce should be celebrated more than marriage’

“The proposition of introducing India to a ‘now’ generation quiz show sealed the deal for me. I am delighted to associate with Colors to bring alive this exciting new property,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is waiting for the release of Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, which has been indefinitely postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film, which revolves around the Indian cricket team’s maiden World Cup victory in 1983, will see him as former cricketer Kapil Dev.