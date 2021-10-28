Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
tv

The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh imitates Katrina Kaif's Chikni Chameli step, leaves her in splits. Watch

In an upcoming episode of The Big Picture, Ranveer Singh will be seen shaking a leg with Katrina Kaif on Chikni Chameli and Tattad Tattad.
Ranveer Singh will welcome Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty on The Big Picture.
Published on Oct 28, 2021 07:18 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

In an upcoming episode of The Big Picture, host Ranveer Singh will welcome actor Katrina Kaif along with filmmaker Rohit Shetty to promote their upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. In one of the promos, Rohit starts a dance-off between Ranveer and Katrina on their songs.

A video shared by Colors TV showed Rohit asking Ranveer and Katrina to do a dance-off to determine who is the ‘better dancer’. The two stars then shook a leg to Tattad Tattad from the film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Chikni Chameli from Agneepath. Ranveer imitated Katrina's Chikni Chameli step, leaving her in splits.

RELATED STORIES

In another promo, Rohit struggled to answer a question and asked Ranveer to help him out. When Ranveer refused to help, Rohit joked that Sooryavanshi hasn't released yet and he could cut his part from the film, leaving the audience in splits. Ranveer and Rohit have worked together on Simmba before. 

Ranveer has a cameo in the action-drama Sooryavanshi. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina in the lead roles and will release in theatres on November 5.

Katrina is in the news after it was reported that she and her rumoured boyfriend, actor Vicky Kaushal, are planning to tie the knot this year. The two were spotted together in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Not just that, Katrina's mother Suzanne Turquotte and younger sister Isabelle Kaif were spotted outside an ethnic wear store on Wednesday. 

In an interview with BollywoodLife, Katrina said that there is no truth to the news of her and Vicky getting married this year. On being asked why the rumours started, she said, “That’s a question I have for the last 15 years.”

Read More: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal visit their manager together amid rumours of December wedding, fans wonder what's cooking

Katrina is currently promoting Sooryavanshi with Rohit and Akshay Kumar. She has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.

Topics
ranveer singh katrina kaif
