The Kapil Sharma Show: Ayesha Jhulka reveals Akshay Kumar told her to put soda on face and eyes to stay awake

Actors Ayesha Jhulka, Juhi Chawla and Madhoo Shah will be seen in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. During the show, Ayesha will reveal some anecdotes from her time working in the industry. One of which revolves around her co-star Akshay Kumar

Ayesha reportedly will reveal that she used to shoot for multiple shifts and Akshay had once advised her that she could wash her face and eyes with some soda. The revelation came after Kapil Sharma reminded her of the time she worked eight days straight.

“How come you know about this? Very few people know about it," she asked Kapil, in Hindi. According to India TV, when Kapil prodded her, she revealed, “I remember main do filmo ki… like I said hum log teen shift, chaar shift, do shift, iss tarah se kaam karte they. Toh main Khiladi film ki shooting kar rahi thi, din mein, Natraj studio mein, aur raat ko, full night shift kar rahi thi Chandivali mein, Balma film ki and dono taraf choreographers were like terrors (I remember, shooting in 3 shifts, 4 shifts, 2 shifts during that time. Once I was shooting for Khiladi in the daytime and during the night I'd shoot for film Balma at the Natraj Studio, Chandivali. And both the films had Chinni Prakash as choreographers. He was a tough taskmaster.)"

“Aur mujhe yeh bhi yaad hai, Chinni ji (choreographer Chinni Prakash), Akshay, jo bhi set pe hota tha bolta tha soda aur doodh pi, thums-up aur doodh, something like that… and you’ll be wide awake for the shooting at night. Or you put soda on your face, let it go into your eyes! Iss tarah ke mujhe nasihate dete they mere co-stars and choreographers and all. Aur main bhi badi genuinely usko follow karne ki koshoish karti thi ki jaagu toh sahi!" (I also remember Chinni ji and Akshay would always recommend me to drink milk and soda or thumps up or milk to keep me awake during the night shoot. They would also suggest me to put soda on my face and let it go into my eyes so that I don't feel sleepy. I would get such suggestions from my co-stars and choreographers).

Ayesha and Akshay have appeared together in films like, Waqt Hamara Hai, Jai Kishen, Dil Ki Baazi and Khiladi.