The Kapil Sharma Show: Kamal Haasan recalls the time when Chachi 420's assistant director started shaking on seeing him

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian will be seen welcoming actor Kamal Haasan. Kamal is currently promoting his upcoming film Vikram. During the show, Kapil joked about his transformation into a woman, in the 1997 film Chachi 420. In the film, Kamal played a man who dresses up as a woman to stay close to his daughter Also Read: Kamal Haasan’s Vikram earns over ₹200 cr from pre-release business

In the promo video shared by Sony TV's Instagram account, Kapil asks Kamal, "When Chachi 420 came, Paresh Rawal and the other actors were aware that it's you behind the saari but did anyone from the village, where you were shooting fell for you? That Chachi is very..." on hearing this, Kamal laughs. He then says, “The assistant director came to tell me my dialogues. And then when I looked down, he started shaking. Because my saari's pallu fell.”

One fan commented on the post, “Eagerly waiting for this episode,” and another one said, “He truly is a legend.” While one wrote, “Such a supremely talented actor,” many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the video.

Chachi 420, was a comedy film released in 1997. The film was a remake of the Kamal's own Tamil film Avvai Shanmughi, which was released in 1996. Apart from Kamal, the film also starred Tabu, Amrish Puri, Om Puri, Johnny Walker, Paresh Rawal, Rajendranath Zutshi, Ayesha Jhulka, Nassar and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Kamal's upcoming film Vikram is slated to release on June 3. As per trade sources, the film has registered the biggest pre-release business in Kamal's career with over ₹200 crore in earnings. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Vikram, which will also be released in Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, features Suriya in a cameo. As part of the promotional interviews, director Lokesh Kanagaraj said that he wasn’t sure if Suriya would accept the offer at the last minute. Surprisingly, he gladly accepted the offer and completed shooting his portion in two days, almost shooting round the clock.

