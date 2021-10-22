Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek breaks character as extra on set makes a goof-up. Watch

An extra on an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show made a goof up but it was too much for even actor Krushna Abhishek to ignore.
Krushna Abhishek with an extra on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Updated on Oct 22, 2021 09:30 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

In a promo for an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, neither the guests, nor the audience could help but crack up at background actor's goof up. The show will host popular singers such as Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Talat Aziz and Hariharan.

In the promo, actor Krushna Abhishek arrives on stage with a bunch of men. He is seen in a dress, dancing with others to the song Johnny Johnny from It's Entertainment. Krushna asks each of them to name their favourite singer. One of the men says ‘Badshah’. However, Krushna gives him a thrashing, telling him not to name people who aren't present as guests on the show. The next actor, as if nervous, names ‘Harish’. Even Krushna breaks character and cracks up, asking him who is Harish. Looks like the actor wanted to name Hariharan.  The goof-up made Archana Puran Singh and others on the show crack up too.

On the episode, host Kapil Sharma will also make the singers inhale helium and sing their famous songs. While Shaan sang Chaand Sifaarish, Hariharan sang Chappa Chappa Charkha Chale. However, it was Sonu's child-like version of Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin that left everyone in splits. He even managed to hit the high notes of the song in the voice.

“Ye soch rahe honge bade bade singers se ye karva rahe hain, sharam nahi aati (They must be thinking what are we doing with such big singers),” Kapil joked after the three singers sang their songs.

The Kapil Sharma show will also host actor Sonakshi Sinha and singer Raashi Sood this weekend. The two will promote their new song and interact with the show's crew. A promo also shows Kapil revealing a few funny comments that people had left on Sonakshi's posts on Instagram.

The Kapil Sharma Show also stars Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and others.

