TKKS: Krushna Abhishek gives Supriya Pathak ideas on ways to get a share of Amitabh Bachchan's property
tv

TKKS: Krushna Abhishek gives Supriya Pathak ideas on ways to get a share of Amitabh Bachchan's property

Supriya Pathak will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Rashmi Rocket with Taapsee Pannu and other stars from the film. 
Krushna Abhishek gives Supriya Pathak ideas on how to get a share in Amitabh Bachchan's property. 
Updated on Oct 15, 2021 07:51 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Supriya Pathak has worked with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in a couple of movies. While she was Amitabh's wife in Sarkar, she played Abhishek's mother in The Big Bull. Given her on-screen relationship with the Bachchan father-son duo, Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show suggested that she stands a chance to claim a part of the Bachchan property. 

The comedian joked about the opportunity when Supriya, along with Taapsee Pannu, appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming movie Rashmi Rocket. While the episode premieres this weekend, a promo was shared on Instagram by Sony Television in which Krushna gave her the idea. 

“Aapki wo picture dekhi thi maine, Sarkar, usme aapne Amit ji ki wife ka role play kiya tha na (I watched your movie, Sarkar, you played Amit ji's wife),” Krushna said, dressed in his character of Sapna. “Haan, thank god maa ka nahi kiya (Yes, thank god I didn't play his mother's role),” Supriya quipped. 

“Fir ab ek aayi thi Big Bull, usme aapne Abhishek Bachchan ke maa ka role kiya tha. Main aapko ek salah doon? Aapka aur Abhishek Bachchan ka jo clip hai na, uski peshi aap court mein karo. (Then you appeared in Big Bull as Abhishek Bachchan's mother. Can I give you a piece of advice? Present a clip of you and Abhishek in court),” Krushna added. “Then?” asked Kapil Sharma. “Fir kya, inko Pratiksha mein hissa mil sakta hai (Then what, she could get a share of Pratiksha),” he joked, referring to Amitabh's bungalow in Mumbai. 

RELATED STORIES

 

 

Amitabh has a number of properties in Mumbai. While he and his family, stay in Juhu, at their home Jalsa, the Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 host also has his work sanctuary Janak, Vatsa which has been leased out to Citi Bank, and an ancestral house which has been converted into an educational trust in Allahabad, as reported by Square Yards. 

Meanwhile, Supriya plays Taapsee's mother in Rashmi Rocket. The film revolves around a country girl who dreams of becoming an international athlete but her life takes a turn for worse when she is subjected to a gender verification test. 

 

Topics
supriya pathak amitabh bachchan krushna abhishek kapil sharma the kapil sharma show
