The Kapil Sharma Show rumoured to go on hiatus after June; here's what Kapil Sharma said about the reports

The fourth season of The Kapil Sharma Show is reportedly going to go on hiatus after June. Kapil Sharma revealed that it could be a possibility as the cast and crew were preparing to go for a live tour in the US in July. However, the host did not commit to the show fully going on hiatus either. Kapil said that it was too far ahead to decide. (Also read: Kapil Sharma trolls Suresh Raina for doing household chores: ‘Mujhe maaf kardo Maharaj!’)

The current season of The Kapil Sharma Show premiered in September 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The television show had gone on hiatus in 2021 and 2022 for around three months as the team went on an international tour in the US and Canada. It remained temporarily off air during that time and the show came back after six months with a few new cast members. This current season was launched in September 2022. Last year, Krushna Abhishek had exited the show because of monetary differences.

Kapil Sharma told ETimes about the show's future plans and the impending break. He said, "It is not finalised yet. We have to go to the USA for our live tour in July and we will see what to do around that time. Having said that, even that’s too far."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Premiered in April 2016, the comedy sketch and talk show also stars Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is also part of the series as the guest judge. Many film and television stars stop by the popular show to promote their work. Recently, Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and rest of the cast of the upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan were present to promote their Eid release.

Kapil's most recent film, Zwigato co-starring Shahana Goswami, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. Directed by Nandita Das, it featured the actor as food delivery executive in Odisha. The comedian has also acted in the films Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015) and Firangi (2017). In 2022, he also premiered his Netflix stand-up special titled Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON