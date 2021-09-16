The Kapil Sharma Show: Saif Ali Khan reacts as Kapil Sharma asks him about his ‘jaundice’ sunglasses. Watch

Saif Ali Khan was left in splits after Kapil Sharma asked him about his ‘jaundice’ sunglasses during his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor, along with Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, will be seen on the show promoting their recently released film Bhoot Police.

In a promo, released by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, Saif appeared in a simple white kurta with a pair of jeans for the show but jazzed his look up with a pair of yellow sunglasses. The eyewear caught Kapil's attention.

“Ye jaundice waale chashme kaha se milte hai, sir (Where do you get these jaundice glasses, sir)?” Kapil asked Saif. The actor broke into a fit of laughter with Archana Puran Singh, Yami and Jacqueline joining him. In the same video, Kapil also asked Yami about her statement on her honeymoon plans.

He informed her that he read Yami and Aditya insisted on their family joined them for their honeymoon. Joking about it, Kapil said in Hindi, “Didn't anyone tell you that you don't take your family there, you go there to start a family?” Yami responded, “We placed the condition that everyone would go together.” Saif couldn't help but bring out his inner Vinod, from Hum Saath Saath Hai. “Really? Okay,” he poked fun at his character.

Fans of the Sooraj Barjatya film would remember that in the film, Tabu and Mohnish Bahl insisted that their family joined them to their honeymoon. The couple picked Rampur, the small town where Saif's love interest played by Karisma stayed.

In the previous promos released, Saif also joked about being terrified of hosting four expensive weddings, now that he's a father of four children. The actor shares daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh whereas he and Kareena Kapoor have two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

“Mujhe bohot darr lagta hai expensive shaadis se (I am very scared of expensive weddings),” he said. “Mere 4 bachche hai, bohot darr lag raha hai (I have four children, I am scared).”