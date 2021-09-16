Kareena Kapoor is having a sunny vacay with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh, see pic

Kareena Kapoor remains tight-lipped about the destination of her latest vacation. However, the actor has teased the holiday spot with a picture on Instagram.

On Thursday, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor shared a selfie in which she posed wearing a straw hat. Although her face was hidden underneath the oversized hat, her neon top was on full display. The property of, what seems to be, a forested resort doubled up as the background. She added the sticker “Who Dat” on the hat.

Kareena Kapoor shares a picture from her latest vacay.

Kareena, her actor husband Saif Ali Khan and their children Taimur and Jeh, along with their entourage of nannies, took off for a family holiday on Wednesday. The family was photographed at the airport, with Kareena and Saif stopped by the CISF personnel, as a part of the security protocol.

The family trip comes shortly before Kareena is set to ring in her 41st birthday. Last month, Kareena and Saif, along with their children, travelled to the Maldives to celebrate Saif's 51st birthday. On the special occasion, Kareena shared a picture of the family and a picture of the couple taking a swim.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want,” she wrote, sharing the pictures.

Lately, Kareena has been busy with her upcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, an Indian adaptation of the hit Hollywood flick Forrest Gump, has the actor reunite with Aamir for the third time. The duo has starred in 3 Idiots and Talaash prior to this.

On Sunday, pictures of Kareena and Aamir from the sets made their way online. While Kareena shared pictures from her vanity van, featuring her team, the paparazzi also photographed her and Aamir having an intense conversation. The pictures were followed by visuals of Aamir in his turbaned look and Kareena wearing a hospital gown, making their way to the sets to shoot a scene.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.