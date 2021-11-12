Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TKSS: Saif Ali Khan teases Rani Mukerji over marriage with Aditya Chopra, says 'I wait for her to sign my cheques now'

The Kapil Sharma Show: Saif Ali Khan pulled Rani Mukerji's leg over her marriage with Aditya Chopra. Watch the video here.
Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji will feature in Bunty Aur Babli 2.(AFP)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 12:59 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the Bunty and Babli 2 cast, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh, will appear as guests.

A new promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television showed Saif teasing Rani saying that previously, they used to wait together for their paycheques from Yash Raj Films, but now he waits for her to sign them. Rani is married to Aditya Chopra, the chairman and Managing Director of YRF.

On the show, host Kapil Sharma told Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, "Aapki apni dosti itni acchi hain, aap dono agar ek ek sawal agar ek doosre se puchna ho (You are such good friends. If you had to ask each other one question, what would you ask)?" However, immediately afterwards, Saif was seen pulling Rani's leg.

Saif said, "Shuruwaat mein jab hum kaam karte the toh hum dono Yash Raj (Films) ke liye kuch 3-4 filmein kar chuke hai hum dono ne. Aur pehle saath m hum log cheque ka intezaar karte the. Lekin ab main akela intezaar karta hoon ki kab yeh mera cheque kab sign karengi (In the beginning, both of us did 3-4 films for YRF. And we used to wait together for our cheques. But now, I wait alone for her to sign my cheque)."

Rani Mukerji tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Chopra in 2014 in a private ceremony in Italy. The couple welcomed their daughter Adira the following year.

Meanwhile, Rani and Saif will feature as the con-artist duo Vimmi Saluja and Rakesh Trivedi in Bunty and Babli 2. In Shaad Ali's Bunty Aur Babli (2005), Abhishek Bachchan was paired opposite Rani. In the upcoming sequel, directed by Varun V Sharma, Abhishek has been replaced by Saif. The movie is set to release worldwide on November 19.

Recently, Rani also finished shooting for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios.

