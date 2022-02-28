The Kapil Sharma Show: Salman Khan fought, threw diary at Sajid Nadiadwala ahead of a film's shoot. Here's why

Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala has recalled an incident when he had an argument with actor Salman Khan over the shooting dates for his film Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega (2000). Sajid, who appeared in the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, said that Salman was then shooting with actor Shah Rukh for their film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). (Also Read | Salman Khan fails to pull off Jumme Ki Raat step with Pooja Hegde at Dubai concert, Reddit calls it 'pure cringe')

While Salman had agreed to start shooting for Sajid's film in five months, the latter said that he wanted to start filming in 20 days. Following this, a verbal fight took place between them and Salman threw his diary at Sajid. Apart from Sajid, his wife Wardha Khan and actors Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon and Ahan Shetty were also present in the show.

On the show when Kapil Sharma asked about Sajid's fight with Salman Khan over Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Sajid said, “I had cast someone else for the film and the shooting was in 20 days. He said, 'I'm not comfortable doing this film'. I felt very bad. Salman was shooting with Shah Rukh for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and I reached there. I said, 'I need the dates immediately before the industry comes to know in the morning that the picture has been shelved, I want to start shooting. He said, 'Ok. Take the dates. We'll start in five months'. I said, 'Not five months, I need to start early'."

"When he asked when I need to start I said 20 days. Salman said, 'Are you mad? My dates are full. I'm doing four films'. So we had an argument and out of anger he threw his diary on me saying, 'See there's nothing here'. I took the diary with me and adjusted his dates. I cancelled a few of his scheduled dates and added mine. Three days later his boy, Raju, came to me to take his diary. He said, 'Give back the diary, Salman is saying he has to go for shooting but doesn't know where to go'. So my picture was completed within the few dates in three months," Sajid added.

Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega is a romantic comedy directed by Raj Kanwar and written by Rumy Jafry. The film featured Salman Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. The film was the third consecutive hit between Salman and Sajid after Jeet (1996) and Judwaa (1997). This film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Chandralekha (1997) starring Mohanlal.

