Salman Khan fails to pull off Jumme Ki Raat step with Pooja Hegde at Dubai concert, Reddit calls it 'pure cringe'

Actor Salman Khan tried to reenact a step from his song Jumme Ki Raat (Kick) with actor Pooja Hegde on stage during their Da-bangg tour in Dubai recently. In the original song, also featuring actor Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman lifted her coat with his teeth and danced as she walked in front of him. A clip from the Dubai event emerged online which showed Salman trying the step with Pooja on the same song but was unable as she was wearing a short bodycon dress. (Also Read | Salman Khan's fan cries, screams for him at Da-Bangg show in Dubai, Maniesh Paul tries to calm her down. Watch)

On Reddit, users commented on the clip with mixed reactions. A person said, “He was trying to do the famous step that was with his teeth but the joke was that this dress was short. Poor taste for sure but I am pretty sure it was staged since it's a really really popular step.”

Another person wrote, "That’s part of this song-dance routine. It looked gross. I agree about that." "Yeah, he pulls Jacqeuline's dress in the music video but not very appropriate here," said another user of the platform.

"I think there is some step in the original song where he chews on the skirt and dances and here he is trying to show there is nothing to bite on, whatever it is, it's very weird," said a person. A user also called it "yuck" while another wrote, "Oh my eyes my eyes my eyes." "Ew, wtf is this. Pure cringe," wrote a user. A person said, "Oh honey no no no."

Kick released in 2014 and is an action film produced and directed by Sajid Nadiadwala. It also features Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Salman will also be seen in the sequel, Kick 2. He also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline.

Salman will also feature in the upcoming film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the upcoming action thriller has been majorly shot across several countries including Turkey, Russia and Austria. Tiger 3 will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead, Zoya.

The first film of the franchise called Ek Tha Tiger was released in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The second movie, Tiger Zinda Hai, had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both instalments of the franchise.

