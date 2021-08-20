Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Kapil Sharma Show: Sumona Chakravarti finally addresses her absence from show's promos. Watch

Sumona Chakravarti has reacted to why she was missing from the promos of The Kapil Sharma Show. She explained her absence in a video shared by Archana Puran Singh.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Sumona Chakravarti with Archana Puran Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show sets.

Actor Sumona Chakravarti, who returns to The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend, explained the reason behind her absence from the show's promos. On Friday, she addressed the query in a video shared by judge Archana Puran Singh.

Taking to Instagram, Archana shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring herself, Sumona and also gave a glimpse of actor Sharad Kelkar. In the video, Archana walked towards Sumona and hugged her. They also shared laughter in the clip.

Archana then said, “Yeh hai show mein, hum inke begair show nahi karenge (She is there in the show. We will never do make the show without her).” Archana added that Sumona will inform fans why she wasn’t a part of the promos.

Left in splits, Sumona said, “Woh kabhi nahi pata chalega kisi ko (no one will ever get to know that) why I was not in the promo.” She then added with a smirk, “Stars don’t need promos” which made Archana laugh.

Fans will see Sumona in a new avatar. In the video, she wore a black top under a grey blazer jacket and trousers. She tied her hair in a bun and carried a cup in her hand. Archana dressed in a beige suit and kept her hair loose.

Sharing the post, Archana captioned it, "Somethings are meant to be. @sumonachakravarti Ours is a happy team! 1 more day to go. #thekapilsharmashow @sonytvofficial @banijayasia @banijayproductions @sharadkelkar."

Recently, Sumona had appeared in a solo promo of the show. On Wednesday, a video featuring her was shared on the channel's Instagram account where she confirmed her return. "Only three days to go, ab hoga teen gunna zyada mazza, the Kapil Sharma Show mein (it will be three times more fun on The Kapil Sharma Show)," she had said.

Also Read | Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat 'literally sickened' by 'perverts' commenting on her bra, see her reaction

In the earlier promos of the show, Sumona's conspicuous absence led to rumours on social media of her not being a part of the show's upcoming season. Archana had then told Aaj Tak, "If you think that Sumona is not in the show, then you are going to get a surprise soon. There is Sumona in the show but her avatar will be very different, but we will have the same lovely Sumona."

sumona chakravarti the kapil sharma show kapil sharma show archana puran singh
