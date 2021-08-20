Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat 'literally sickened' by 'perverts' commenting on her bra, see her reaction

Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat has slammed trolls who commented on the colour of her bra in her Independence Day post on Instagram. On August 14, Mehwish shared a post in which she was wearing a white embroidered kurta as she held the flag of Pakistan.

Mehwish Hayat had captioned the post, "The Quaid said, 'It is only with united effort and faith in our destiny that we shall be able to translate the Pakistan of our dreams into reality.' Hoisting the flag is not enough, if we really respect this country, we need to embody the ideals of our forefathers. Happy Independence Day Pakistan Zindabad #MehwishHayat #ProudPakistani."

She received several unwanted comments on the post. Reacting to it, Mehwish took to her Instagram Stories and lashed out at the 'perverts'. "Literally sickened seeing some of the comments under this post. The perverts debating the colour of my bra just shows how sick and petty their minds are. Black, grey, green it's none of your effing business! For Gods sake grow up-no wonder the society is in the mess that it is!" she wrote.

In another Instagram Story Mehwish also added, "I would suggest that there are much bigger issues that need addressing. Only if this energy could be invested in better more worthwhile pursuits..!"

Mehwish Hayat is known for her roles in movies like Actor in Law (2016), Punjab Nahi Jaungi (2017), Load Wedding (2018) and Chhalawa (2019). In 2012, she starred in the drama series Meray Qatil Meray Dildar and Kami Reh Gayi in 2013.

She has also featured in Phir Chand Pe Dastak (2011), Mirat-ul-Uroos (2012), Ishq Mein Teray (2013), Ru Baru (2014), Kabhi Kabhi (2013) and Dil Lagi (2016).