The Kapil Sharma Show: Taapsee Pannu reacts as host teases her for 'removing' Akshay Kumar from movies

Kapil Sharma couldn't stop himself from poking fun at Taapsee Pannu with some help from Akshay Kumar. Taapsee will be appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her upcoming movie Rashmi Rocket.

In a promo shared by Sony on Instagram, Kapil teased Taapsee that she has ‘removed’ Akshay. Citing the example of Baby, Kapil joked, “Taapsee worked on Baby with Akshay and then did a full-blown spin-off film, removing Akshay from it.”

“She then worked with him on Mission Mangal, in which she was building a rocket with him. Now, she is starring in Rashmi Rocket and removed Akshay yet again,” he added.

While Taapsee was left in splits, she assured Kapil that he wouldn't face the same situation. “I won't do that with you,” she said. Kapil pointed at Archana Puran Singh and said, “Main unki (Archana) ki baat kar raha hoon (I am talking about Archana).”

Taapsee will be seen on the episode with her Rashmi Rocket co-stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Supriya Pathak and Abhishek Banerjee. Set in Kutch, Rashmi Rocket revolves around a young girl from a small village who hopes to represent the country as a professional runner on an international level. But things turn for the worse when she is called in for a gender verification test. The film is skipping theatrical release and will directly release on Zee5.

Speaking about the film, Taapsee revealed she broke down while filming a scene. “Mai foot foot ke roi thi us din (I broke down and cried a lot on the sets that day). It was the day we shot the locker room scene. I was to be locked with the boys in their locker room. That day, I could not step out of my van till the time we started shooting. There was a whirlwind of emotions pent up inside me and it came out during the scene,” she told a leading daily.

