tv

The Khatra Khatra Show: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra groove to Samjhawan, fans call it 'couple goals'. Watch

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra started dating last year after they met on Bigg Boss 15. The two often share videos and photos with each other on social media.
Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash on The Khatra Khatra Show.
Published on May 13, 2022 08:19 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

In the upcoming episode of reality show The Khatra Khatra Show, actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will come as guests. In a video shared by Voot's Twitter handle, the couple is seen dancing together to Samjhawan. The show premieres from Monday to Friday at 7 PM on Voot. Also Read: Tejasswi Prakash complains about Karan Kundrra's ‘best BF’ tag: 'Mujhe best GF ka tag nahi mila'

In the video shared by Voot, Karan and Tejasswi are seen dancing together to Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal's romantic song Samjhawan, from the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. At the end, Karan gives a peck on Tejasswi's cheek. Soon, the show's hosts Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and others also join the couple on the stage.

One fan commented, “Tejasswi and Karan forever.” Another one said, “They look so cute together.” While one wrote, “Excited for my cuties," another one said, “Couple goals." Many fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Tejasswi and Karan started dating last year when they met on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15. On the show, Karan went on his knees with a rose and proposed to Tejasswi to be his girlfriend, to which she said yes. Since the show ended, they have often been spotted together on outings.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tejasswi opened up about her bond with Karan and their marriage plans. She said “We are focusing on our work. We have not had the chance to talk (about the wedding). And these things cannot be discussed on the phone. We need to find the time and then we can figure something out if we have to figure it out. This guy (Karan) has told (everyone) that in March we are doing (the wedding). (Since then) March has become a big thing. People are saying March khatam hogaya, when are you two getting married. And he meant it, he wanted to marry in March. But we didn’t know it would be this crazy. Iska bas chale toh ye toh kar hi lega. But he hasn’t popped the question. So, I keep taunting him.”

