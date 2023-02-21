‘The producers are DIRTY’ to show Greer's meltdown outside Gabi's room: fans react to Episode 5 of The Bachelor

The Bachelor, season 27 is not only captivating its audience with its gripping storyline, but it's also sparking conversations online with its love triangle scenes. In episode 5, fans were treated to Zach Shallcross where he chose Gabriella Gabi Elnicki for a romantic date over Greer Blitz. This left Greer in a state of tears. She had a meltdown on the episode. Fans claimed that the producers of the show intentionally let Greer have her meltdown in front of Gabi's room. (Also read: The Real Housewives of Potomac Katie Rost says she relapsed: 'I decided to abstain from drugs and sex but.....')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the latest episode of the popular reality TV show, The Bachelor, the cast flew to London, UK, where the episode started with a butler addressing the ladies and escorting Gabi to Zach for their first date. Despite her excitement, some of the other contestants were jealous of Gabi, with Greer expressing her frustration throughout the episode. Greer had a meltdown after Gabi returned from her date bearing expensive branded gifts, and interestingly, ended up crying in front of Gabi's room, who had to walk past her to get inside.

Meanwhile, the intimate date between Gabi and Zach ended like a fairytale with him giving her a red rose, indicating that she had made it to the next round of the competition. It remains to be seen how the rest of the season will unfold, with tensions running high among the contestants and the twists getting higher with each passing episode. Here's how Twitterati reacted to Episode 5, Season 27 of ‘The Bachelor.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Overall, the latest episode of The Bachelor was full of drama and excitement, with fans eagerly anticipating what will happen next in this season's quest for love. Whether Gabi and Zach's connection will last or if someone else will capture his heart, only time will tell. When Jesse Palmer, the host of the show, disclosed that Zach had tested positive for COVID-19 and could not participate in the scheduled one-on-one date with Charity, Kaity Biggar found a way to spend some time with him by delivering a gift basket of British-themed treats and having a heartwarming interaction with him through his hotel room door.