The Real Housewives of Potomac Katie Rost says she relapsed: 'I decided to abstain from drugs and sex but.....'

TV actor Katie Rost took to Twitter and shared her health update. She said she ‘relapsed’ when she tried her best to abstain from drugs and sex. She also shared that she has began over her ‘recovery' mode. Katie was a full-time housewife for only one season of Real Housewives of Potomac and it appeared that she was not in the best state of mental health at that time. Throughout the years, she has been open about her efforts to improve her mental health. Her fans and celebrity friends reacted to her tweet with speedy recovery messages. (Also read: 'Whether it was amazing or not but she...', Bethenny Frankel reacts to Rihanna's Super Bowl performance)

Taking to Twitter, last week, Katie wrote, “I relapsed, I had decided to abstain from drugs, white claw and Adderall, and sex, tonight I failed in one of these. I did what I should went immediately to a meeting. But yup, starting over: day 1.” She used ‘recovery’ the hashtag. Actor Ross Mullan commented, “Well done Katie. Recovery is not always linear. It can be tough when we slip but try not to beat yourself up. Time for self love. Wishing you well.” Singer Jack Remmington wrote, “One step at a time Katie, we all support you.” Anchor Latoya Silmon commented, “Pulling for you.” Miss Val wrote, “It's okay. You did the brave thing being honest about relapsing. You are loved so very much and have so many people on here who adore and support you. Recovery is tough but you are doing the best and you have got this x.”

Reacting to the post, one of Katie's fans wrote, “Relapse is a part of recovery babe. Don't be down on yourself as ling as you can learn from it, find what triggered you and work on it. I believe in you. Recovery is hard but you're honest with yourself & us all, and standing in your truth is the most important when recovering.” To which, she responded, “Thankyou. , it’s not the end of the world I’m okay. But because I’m always an addict it’s so sad to stay again, especially after feeling so bold. Man , the greatest gifts I’ve been are this: go to a meeting.” Another fan commented, “Ok, addiction specialist here. And I’m reminding you that you aren’t starting over, not at all. I know you’ve learned a ton throughout your journey & that doesn’t go away. You learned something new now, so work on putting it into action. But always be kind & gentle to yourself!” To which she replied, “Thanks for this… yup. My sponsor said the same thing”

Other fan commented, “The important thing is that you were honest with yourself and didn’t try to rationalize it as insignificant. Best wishes on day 1 and the rest of them!” To which, she said, “Thank you sister, uggggg it’s tough , nothing epic bad, but yeah. I relapsed and it’s tough to realize that.”

When the Bravo show RHOP premiered in 2016, Rost became a main cast member, but has only made infrequent appearances as a guest or 'Friend' of the Housewives. She is known for her unpredictable conduct on the show, such as when she vanished during a season 4 group trip to the Cayman Islands in 2019.