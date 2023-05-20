The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann celebrates 45th birthday without inviting Kroy Biermann: Report

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann celebrated her 45th birthday on Friday. But her husband Kroy Biermann from whom she has filed for divorce, was not invited to the party. However, their children were reportedly present in Kim's birthday celebrations.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann(Twitter)

“She’s[Zolciak] celebrating at home with all the kids. Kroy is not invited to the celebration even though he’s in the house still,” a source told People.

“She is in good spirits,” the insider added.

Notably, Kim and Kroy have filed for divorce and listed April 30 as the date of their separation. According to reports, a close associate of Kim has disclosed that the couple's monetary difficulties, including the foreclosure of their Georgia home as a result of loan defaults, and recent allegations of them owing the IRS more than $1 million in overdue taxes, significantly contributed to their split.

Recently, Kim filed a petition to the Superior Court of Fulton County, seeking drug test on Kroy amid their divorce. The documents related to the petition, claim that Kim has witnessed Kroy smoking marijuana and so she is concerned about the impact of it on their children who are under his care.

Kim and Kroy first crossed paths at a philanthropic gathering in May 2010. Their union lasted for an impressive span of 11 years, during which they were blessed with the joy of raising four children. Among their beloved children are a pair of 9-year-old twins named Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, alongside two sons, Kash Kade, aged 10, and Kroy Jagger, who is 11 years old. As per the legal documents, Kim has asked for the primary physical custody of their kids and joint legal custody. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star also wants spousal support and intends to legally restore her maiden name.

