The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Everything you must know about Season 13, Episode 2 from release date, time to plot

The 13th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was aired last week on Tuesday. The first episode of the well-known reality TV show concluded with a suspenseful ending, which has left fans excited to discover what will occur in the upcoming episodes. Here's everything you should know second episode such as plot, timings and release date. (Also read: The Masked Singer 2023: All you should need to know about Season 9 from format, contestants, judges, costumes to timings)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On February 7, 2023, the thirteenth season was launched with the inclusion of new permanent cast members Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda, along with Jennifer Fessler joining as a friend of the housewives, and former housewife Jackie Goldschneider returning to the show. Here's everything you need to know about The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13:

What was the first episode of season 13 all about?

At Melissa Gorga's roller skating party, Teresa Giudice tried to reconcile with Margaret Josephs but not with her brother. Meanwhile, Dolores Catania established boundaries with her new partner and Frank Catania, while Jennifer Aydin struggled to move on from the problems she faced in past. The situation reached the climax at Dolores' charity calendar photo shoot, where Dolores and Jennifer had a confrontation, which resulted in a tense atmosphere.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What is the plot of episode 2?

The second episode's official synopsis, named ‘Family, Family, Family’, suggested that Teresa is getting ready to move forward into the next phase of her life. She accelerated her wedding planning by sending out invitations, while Danielle discovered a clandestine gathering between Jennifer Aydein, Teresa, and a former acquaintance of Margaret who feels betrayed. Additionally, Melissa Gorga tried to console Joe regarding his fractured relationship with his sister. Danielle hosted a mozzarella-making party with hopes of bringing the girls together, but it only pushed them further apart.

Where to watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

The 13th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is scheduled to broadcast on Bravo every Tuesday at 9 pm Eastern Time. Those who want to stream the episodes can use FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling. FuboTV and DirecTV Stream provide free trials for new users.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What was the release date of Season 13, episode 2?

The episode 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was premiered February 14, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT only on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has always been known for its drama, and the latest season is no different. From heated arguments and confrontations to emotional breakdowns and makeups, this season is sure to be packed with all the elements that make the show so popular. The show has seen changes in its cast over the years. Despite this, the show has featured several notable housewives, such as Caroline Manzo, a committed wife and mother of three grown children; Jacqueline Laurita, who was formerly a cosmetologist in Las Vegas but is now a full-time housewife; and Teresa Giudice, a mother of four who runs her household without any help from nannies or personal assistants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}