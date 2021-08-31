Tina Datta says Uttaran fans do not like her bikini photos, ask her ‘how can Ichcha dress like this’

Television actor Tina Datta, who shot to fame with Uttaran, said that fans of the show still associate her with her characters, Ichcha and Meethi. So much so that whenever she shares pictures of herself in swimsuits on social media, they do not like it.

Uttaran, which aired on Colors from 2008 to 2015, was the story of two best friends from different economic backgrounds. Tina played Ichcha, the daughter of a maid, and after a generation leap, she played Ichcha’s daughter Meethi. The show also starred Rashami Desai, Nandish Sandhu and Sreejita De.

Speaking with a leading daily, Tina said that characters on daily soaps, especially ones that run for several years, are ‘etched in people’s hearts’. “And to wipe that off and accept you as a different character becomes very difficult. Even today, if I put a picture of me wearing a monokini or a bikini on my social media, people comment that ‘we love you as Ichcha, we don’t want you to wear a monokini on social media. Ichcha kaise aise kapde pehen sakti hai (How can Ichcha dress like this) and all that’.”

Talking about how she reacts to such comments, Tina said, “Aapko achha lagta hai ki aaj bhi log aapko pehchante hai uss character ki wajah se. Kabhi kabhi aisa lagta hai ki (You feel good when people recognise you as a character even now. But sometimes, I feel) why can’t they accept me in a different character or in western wear.”

Also see: Tina Datta slams troll who abused her over topless pics, shows how he called her 'di' after getting called out

In June, Tina posted a picture in which she appeared to be wearing only high-waist bikini bottoms, and had her back to the camera. The photo attracted attention from trolls but she hit back by sharing a screenshot of one abusive comment on Instagram Stories and demanded action against him. A few hours later, she posted another screenshot in which he apologised to her. “And now suddenly I become Di... such losers,” she wrote.