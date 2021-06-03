Tina Datta slams troll who abused her over topless pics, shows how he called her 'di' after getting called out

Television actor Tina Datta has given a reply after a user on Instagram slammed her over her topless pictures. Recently, Tina had taken to the social media platform and posted a bunch of pictures wearing only multicolour shorts.

She had captioned the post, "Mind if I heat up the temperatures? I thought the new month deserves a change!.P.S. This is a picture that was edited but I think if you are comfortable in your skin, its all ok....Remember do what makes you comfortable without worrying about what others think!"

Taking to the comments section of the post, the user had abused her over her choice of clothes. Tina took to her Instagram Stories and shared screengrabs of the user's comments tagging him. In a series of her Stories, she wrote, "@anuj_yaduvanshi_70 is that the kind of upbringing you guy's get??? @shubhamcybercop please take action" and "and he wouldn't stop @anuj_yaduvanshi_70 bring it on you looser. .Seems like that's how yoy talk to every other women. . @shubhamcybercop."

A few hours later she shared another screenshot when the user is seen saying, "dii I am reallt sorry for this" to which she replied, "and now suddenly I become Di . . such loosers". Tina has deactivated the comment section for this post.

Earlier, speaking to a leading daily on social media and trolls, Tina said, "I see social media as a boon as it has opened up a plethora of opportunities for all of us. I choose to ignore the cons and stay away from trolls. Social media paves the way for good business and money. It is the best platform to reach out to my followers across the globe."

Tina is best known for playing the role of Ichha Bharti and Meethi in Uttaran. She participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2016, and has also appeared in the mythological show Shani and the supernatural horror series Daayan.