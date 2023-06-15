Tirthanand Rao of The Kapil Sharma Show fame on attempting suicide: ‘I'm ashamed of my actions but had no option left’

Tirthanand Rao, who attempted suicide during a Facebook live recently, has said that he has been trying to be free from a woman, who is blackmailing him into buying various things. Tirthanand used to mimic Nana Patekar on The Kapil Sharma Show and is also known as Junior Nana Patekar. (Also read: Tirthanand Rao of The Kapil Sharma Show attempts suicide during Facebook live)

Tirthanand Rao worked with Kapil Sharma a few years ago.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tirthanand was recently seen drinking phenyl during a live video and had to be rushed to the hospital. He was later declared safe and his condition is said to be stable.

Tirthanad told Aaj Tak that it is a woman, who is the reason why he stayed without a house for more than 10 days and he is fed up with the woman's ‘torture’. He said,"When the cops called her, she just said 'Let him die, I was anyways leaving him' and hung up the phone. She has filed several false cases against me and demands money and valuable things in return when I ask her to withdraw the fake cases."

Tirthanand faces blackmailing

He added that she wants a portion in his house and that he recently gave her a phone worth ₹2 lakh. Informing that he will be in the hospital for the next three or four days, the actor-comedian told the news channel, "The poison spread all across the body, but it was thankfully treated in time. I am ashamed of my actions but I had no option left. I just want that woman to withdraw her fake cases and set me free from all this. I have spent all my money and I cannot even concentrate on my work."

Tirthanand and Kapil Sharma

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tirthanand has worked with Kapil Sharma in The Kapil Sharma Show in 2016. He was also a part of Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe. He had said earlier that Kapil offered him to work with him after his public fallout with Sunil Grover but Tirthanand could not take it up.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-2431191

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON