Mukesh Chhabra's mother dies at 70; Deepika Padukone, Sunil Grover and other celebs rush to the hospital

Apr 13, 2023

Casting director, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra's mother Kamla Chhabra died on Thursday. She breathed last at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. She was 70. Several celebrities from the film industry are reaching the hospital to give strength to the casting director in his tough times. Also read: Mukesh Chhabra reveals Salman Khan leads simple life in 1bhk flat

Actor Deepika Padukone was seen reaching the hospital premises in her car. She walked towards the entrance quickly after getting out of her car. Besides her, filmmaker Farah Khan, Sunil Grover, Nupur Sanon and Aparshakti Khurrana were also spotted at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the cause behind the catsing director's mother's death is still unknown. According to a post shared by a paparazzi account, her last rites will be taking place on April 14 at Oshiwara crematorium.

Mukesh Chhabra is one of the well-known casting directors in Mumbai. He has casted for several films in Bollywood, including stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. He is known for introducing talents like Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh Rajput, Mrunal Thakur, Pratik Gandhi, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

He has worked with notable directors, including Rajkumar Hirani, Nitesh Tiwari, Richie Mehta, Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Abhishek Kapoor, Aanand L. Rai, Anurag Kashyap, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K., Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sooraj Barjatya, A.R. Rahman, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and producers like Sajid Nadiadwala, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and many more.

Among the many projects, Mukesh has been a casting director for Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight, 83, Brahmastra, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, PK, Sanju, Dangal, Gangs of Wasseypur, Scam 1992, Delhi Crime and The Family Man to name a few. In 2020, Mukesh made his directorial debut with Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput.

