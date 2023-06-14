Home / Entertainment / Tv / Tirthanand Rao of The Kapil Sharma Show attempts suicide during Facebook live after argument with girlfriend

Tirthanand Rao of The Kapil Sharma Show attempts suicide during Facebook live after argument with girlfriend

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 14, 2023 12:58 PM IST

Actor Tirthanand Rao, who was seen mimicking Nana Patekar on The Kapil Sharma Show, attempted suicide during a Facebook live session.

Mimic and comedian Tirthanand Rao attempted suicide a few days ago during a Facebook live. The actor, who is seen as a ‘junior’ Nana Patekar on The Kapil Sharma Show, drank phenyl after an argument with his live-in partner. In the video, he accused his live-in partner of ‘blackmail’ and ‘extortion’.

Tirthanand Rao attempted suicide. He was seen on Kapil Sharma's comedy show.

As per a report in The Indian Express, he is back at home now, and well. He shared, “I live in Mira Road with my partner, after the incident where I attempted suicide, I was rushed to a hospital but now I am home and I am alright.”

Tirthanand had attempted suicide during Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 as well. "At the time I was facing a severe financial crunch because I didn’t have work and had decided to take the drastic step,” he had said.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Tirthanand had added, “I had consumed poison and I was in a serious condition. I am facing financial problems and my family has also left me. When I was admitted to the hospital, my mother and brother did not even come to see me. Despite living in the same complex, my family members do not talk to me. They did not spend a penny on my treatment either. Even after coming from the hospital, I am staying alone at home. What could be worse than this?”

Tirthanand worked with Kapil in 2016 and was a part of Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe. Tirthanand said that Kapil offered him a character after his fallout with Sunil Grover. However, Tirthanand had to let go of the opportunity because he was shooting for a Gujarati film.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

 

 

 

the kapil sharma show
