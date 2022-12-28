Tunisha Sharma death case: Court sends accused Sheezan Khan to two-day police custody

In a new development in the Tunisha Sharma death case, a court on Wednesday sent accused Sheezan Khan to two-day police custody. The Vasai Court has ordered that the police custody of Sheezan be extended by two more days. He will be in police custody till Friday. A court in Vasai, Maharashtra, sent Sheezan to police custody for four days on Sunday. Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut reacts to Tunisha Sharma death case)

A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. As per the police, Tunisha and Sheezan broke up 15 days before her death.

On Tuesday, fans, family, and members of the television and film industry bid a teary farewell to 20-year-old Tunisha at the Mira Road crematorium ground in Mumbai. Celebrities including Vishal Jethwa, Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur, and Shivin Narang among others attended Tunisha's funeral.

The Waliv Police on Wednesday retrieved the WhatsApp chats and recordings of Sheezan. The police said that they have not found anything objectionable in the text chats between the two and found regular conversations about food and well-being.

The police further said that they will interrogate Tunisha's family regarding her anxiety issue and will also record her mother's statement once again. The police said that it is yet to get through Tunisha's mobile phone as they could not unlock it so far.

Quoting Sheezan, the police further mentioned that he wanted to "focus on his career, that's why he broke up with the deceased actor. The Waliv police have also identified Sheezan's "secret girlfriend" and will question and record her statement soon.

It is also likely to retrieve the deleted chats from Sheezan's mobile phone and also take into its possession the DVR of the shoot that took place at the set of their show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul so that the case could be better understood by reading their facial expression. The police will analyse the raw footage taken from the show.

On Tuesday, the Waliv Police informed that they have recorded the statement of 18 people so far in connection with Tunisha's death. Her co-star Parth was also called to record his statement for the second time.

with ANI inputs

