Kangana Ranaut reacts to Tunisha Sharma death case: 'I request PM Modi to make strong laws against polygamy'

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories and shared her thoughts on the recent death of actor Tunisha Sharma. Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her TV show, Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul. While her death is being probed by police, Kangana requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make new laws to safeguard women against ‘polygamy and acid attacks’. Also read: When Tunisha Sharma revealed she battled depression before 2018

In a long note, Kangana used the hashtag ‘Tunisha Sharma’ and wrote, “A woman can cope with everything, loss of love, marriage, relationship or even a loved one but she can never deal with the fact that her love story never had love, for the other person her love and vulnerability was just an easy target for exploitation, her reality was not the same as the other person who was in it only to use and abuse her physically and emotionally.”

Kangana went on to call this situation ‘murder’ and continued, “She can’t trust her own perception in such a state one feels no difference in being alive or dead after all life is just our perception and if she decides to end her life…please know she didn’t do it alone… it’s a murder.”

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Stories.

“I request honourable Prime minister @nsrendramodi ji… Like Krishna rose for Draupadi like Rams took a stand for Sita, we expect you to make strong laws against polygamy without consent, acid attacks against women and of course chopping them in to many pieces should amount to immediate death sentence without trial,” she also said in her next post.

Meanwhile, actor Sheezan Khan, Tunisha’s former boyfriend, who is a suspect in her death case, is to be produced in court on Wednesday. A day after her death, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. He was remanded to police custody for four days after being presented in court on Sunday.

Tunisha and Sheezan reportedly broke up a couple of weeks before her death. The two starred in the show Alibaba: Dastan-E-Kabul. In the SAB TV show, Tunisha essayed the role of Shehzaadi Mariam while Sheezan featured as Ali Baba.

The late actor was reportedly hospitalised after she suffered anxiety attacks a few months ago. She suffered from depression and anxiety around 2018 as well, as per a report of ANI. The Waliv Police probing the matter has recorded the statement of 18 people so far in connection with the death case.

