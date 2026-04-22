TV actor Vipul Roy files police complaint against maid for alleged 7 lakh burglary in foreign currency, gold, diamonds

Television actor and host, Vipul Roy, filed a complaint against his maid for allegedly stealing foreign currency, along with gold and diamonds. The complaint was filed in Mumbai on Tuesday, and the police said they’re gathering information on the maid before taking action.

Vipul Roy files complaint over alleged burglary

Vipul Roy's complaint alleges that currency and jewellery was stolen from his cupboard.

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TV actor and host Vipul filed a complaint against a maid he hired from an online platform. He has accused her of stealing ₹5 lakh in foreign currency along with ₹2 lakh in gold and diamond ornaments from his residence in the Khar area, as per the police. In his complaint, Vipul mentioned her name as Dipali Kharwa, as per PTI.

Vipul claimed that Dipali had previously worked at his home several times, and he hired her again a few days ago. In his complaint, he alleged that when he was about to go out to work, he checked the drawers of his cupboard. He stated that he realised that several valuables were missing. The actor filed a complaint against her after he returned from abroad, as per the police.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the news agency, Vipul mentioned in his complaint that 30 notes of 100 dollars, 7000 dirham, 14,500 Thai baht collectively worth ₹5 lakh, along with a silver bracelet worth ₹85,000 and gold diamond rings worth ₹1.25 lakh were stolen. Police told the agency that they are gathering information on Dipali before taking any action against her. The actor hasn’t posted about this on social media. About Vipul Roy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the news agency, Vipul mentioned in his complaint that 30 notes of 100 dollars, 7000 dirham, 14,500 Thai baht collectively worth ₹5 lakh, along with a silver bracelet worth ₹85,000 and gold diamond rings worth ₹1.25 lakh were stolen. Police told the agency that they are gathering information on Dipali before taking any action against her. The actor hasn’t posted about this on social media. About Vipul Roy {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For the unversed, Vipul was pursuing his Hotel Management studies when he was selected for India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004. He was a finalist on the show. He began his TV career with the show Tujko Hai Salaam Zindgi in 2007. In 2009, he hosted Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Mega Challenge with Maniesh Paul. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the unversed, Vipul was pursuing his Hotel Management studies when he was selected for India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004. He was a finalist on the show. He began his TV career with the show Tujko Hai Salaam Zindgi in 2007. In 2009, he hosted Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Mega Challenge with Maniesh Paul. {{/usCountry}}

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Vipul gained fame for playing Sr. Inspector Bhola Pandit on the show F.I.R. He has since acted in shows such as Chehra, Jeanie Aur Juju, Sahib Biwi Aur Boss, Dr Madhumati On Duty, Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double, Naye Shaadi Ke Siyape, and the web series Booo Sabki Phategi. The actor also debuted in films with Akshay Kumar’s 2022 film Bachchhan Paandey.

Vipul dated US citizen Melis Atici before getting engaged to her in 2018. They married in December 2021, and their daughter, Iris, was born in September 2022.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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