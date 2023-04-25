TV celebs raise voice for fixed working hours and weekly offs

Time and again, the rough working conditions of daily show actors have come under the spotlight, with the most recent being politician and former actor Smriti Irani, who recalled her past experiences while working on TV. When we reached out to some celebs who are currently working on the small screen, they opened up about what they wished to get fixed

Sumbul Touqeer and Arjun Bijlani reveal what big change they are hoping to see in the TV industry

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sudhanshu Pandey

The working conditions can always be improved, especially on television sets. I wouldn’t blame them because it’s a 24/7 kind of scenario and people need to work continuously because it’s a daily show and the commitments are such that you cannot fall short of content, and you have to provide the content because people are waiting to watch it every day. Having said that, the working conditions can always be improved, whether it has got to do with the circumstances, the surroundings, the makeup room, the access to the studios, and especially the condition in Film City. The lanes of the film city are so bad, they are tiring to drive on and the makeup rooms are also not very great.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Charrul Malik

A fixed weekly off is a must, from the work background that I have come from I used to have a fixed weekly off and there was a fixed routine. Now it’s not clear when the off is, the unit is kept off when someone is travelling or someone is sick. With a fixed routine, we could make plans but here we cannot, we have to inform prior that we want a leave and at times it can be our loss as our salary may get cut. I have heard that other shows and production houses call actors for 12 hours a day and it becomes very tiring for them. An actor has to look fresh and this kind of messes with their routine. One rule that I want to request for our industry is that every artist should get a make-up room and they should not be clubbed with other actors. We should also try to lessen the working hours here, like finish the shoot by 4 maybe. Total working hours should be done to 8 hours at least.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sumbul Touqeer

The TV industry has always been hectic. Actors work really hard and are on the run. That’s the way the industry functions, and there are deadlines to meet. There is definitely scope for streamlining in the industry, we can have fixed working hours and we can build a bank of episodes of at least a week. One rule I feel is fixed Sunday offs.

Arjun Bijlani

The TV Industry is one of the best industries to work with. As far as deadlines and pressures are concerned they exist in every industry, and the scope for improvement is there in every industry. The shooting environment can surely be better, for daily soaps. The management of shoots can be better on the sets, and pack-ups should happen timely. Time and resource management could be better, one rule that can be made compulsory is that phones shouldn’t be carried during the shoot, can be kept in the vanity or make-up room.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aniruddh Dave

Work is worship, but the bitter truth is, undoubtedly, when actors have no work, they are ready to do anything, long working hours, long travel, outdoor everything. Association has the working hours rule, fraternity does follow it. But sometimes due to some unforeseen things, be. It location or artist availability or nature call, or the light issue or the best of creative output, it takes time. I’ve shot in minus degree in Manali, and in scorching sun in sand dunes.

Pankit Thakker

The TV shooting schedule is meticulously planned, accounting for each person, location, and piece of equipment required to shoot a predetermined portion of the script on each and every day for as long as the show is running. There are many costs incurred solely on a day like location rentals, equipment rentals, truck rentals, permits and more. Once you get behind on days, there are ripple effects across your entire shooting schedule. Certain locations/cast/crew may not be available on the adjusted schedule days, weather may change, etc., all of which can lead to high expenses. Producers and directors are left with the difficult choice between asking everyone to work long days, making drastic changes to the shooting script, or begging the channel for more money. Sometimes you have to do all three. But TV industry is wild and unpredictable in even the best of circumstances, it seems to attract chaos and instability.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aditi Rawat

I feel there needs to be specific time guidelines for shoots. We actors shoot for long hours and there is no fixed time. We shoot for 12 hrs and at times it can increase or may decrease and we have no idea on it beforehand. There must be a time limit for shoots for a day and also it will be good for our mental and physical health if we get a day off in 7 to 15 days. I feel if there is a time fixed it will be helpful for the complete unit. Though I feel with time things are getting changed but still there’s a way to go!