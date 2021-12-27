TV or OTT: It’s a catch-22 situation, says Aasif Sheikh

The biggest dilemma for actor Aasif Sheikh is to choose between TV and the “amazing offers” he is getting for OTT shows.

On his visit to Lucknow, the actor says, “I want to take up some of the endearing roles that I get offered, but the fact is, I can’t spare long dates along with my show. Maximum I can take up is ad films. I am open to an out-of-the-hat kind of a role which we will work out, but the fact is, it’s a little tough,” says the Bharat actor.

The actor says that his daily soap remains his prime commitment as it has given him so much name, fame and recognition. The actor considers this to be the best phase of his career.

“It’s like a catch-22 situation. I have a show in hand that is doing so well and, then I have other good options too. Now, is it worth sacrificing what’s in hand and taking a risk… that’s the big question? As a greedy actor, sometimes it’s disheartening to say no to some amazing role due to lack of dates, but then these are professional hazards. Like, my first love is theatre, but I have not been able to do it in the last seven years,” he says.

Sheikh is candid in saying that the offers he is getting are due to his show which makes him more loyal towards it. “See, everything that goes up surely comes down. So, when Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai ends, I will surely do other things. If something out of the world comes, then I will surely fight for it. Also, I see the character of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, an extension of me and takes me to my younger days, and that’s what connects with the audience as well,” he says.

The actor says that he has makes a conscious effort to work on his language. “In big cities, the zubaan gets corrupt but in cities like Lucknow, the spoken language and culture is still intact. The day I came to Mumbai, I realized that I have to protect my adab and zubaan. Many times, people make fun of my aap-janaab language, but I stuck to my roots and what I have inherited from my parents, who hail from Varanasi. Though I am born and brought up in Delhi.”

He adds, “I have worked a lot on my language, and it paid me big time. Wherever I go, I try to learn new things, which I incorporate into my roles. Like, during this visit, I learnt the term bhaukaal. I work hard and give my best to relevant, and that’s the reason I did over 310 characters so far, which has entered the record books.”

Sheikh has also done a guest appearance for his childhood friend Siddharth Sengupta’s forthcoming project Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.