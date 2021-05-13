Home / Entertainment / Tv / TV show Legends of the Hidden Temple set for a reboot, to feature adults not kids
tv

TV show Legends of the Hidden Temple set for a reboot, to feature adults not kids

In a new interview, show's long-time host Kirk Fogg revealed that action-adventure game show - Legends of the Hidden Temple - is being revived.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 09:02 PM IST
Legends of the Hidden Temple was an American TV show, aired on Nickelodeon.

The American action-adventure show, Legends of the Hidden Temple from Nickelodeon is set for a reboot with a likely return of long time show host Kirk Fogg.

In an interview with TMZ, the 60-year-old actor and filmmaker on Wednesday revealed that the kids action-adventure game show is being revived. He also shared that only this time, it will be made for adults instead of kids. The show will not air on Nickelodeon but on CW, as the show will be featuring adults as contestants.

Kirk hosted the show originally that ran for 3 seasons in the mid-'90s. On being asked about hosting the game show the filmmaker revealed that he isn't sure of hosting this new version, but he shared that he is in talks with the network and aiming to be involved in some capacity.

Also read: Producer Jerry Bruckheimer talks on Tom Cruise's Top Gun and sequel: 'Maverick is still Maverick'

As reported by TMZ, Kirk might have dished on more than he was allowed to by revealing that the show is going to be bigger than the old version but will still feature Olmec's original labyrinths.

Failed contenders from the previous seasons can be considered as potential contestants of the show.

The American action-adventure show, Legends of the Hidden Temple from Nickelodeon is set for a reboot with a likely return of long time show host Kirk Fogg.

In an interview with TMZ, the 60-year-old actor and filmmaker on Wednesday revealed that the kids action-adventure game show is being revived. He also shared that only this time, it will be made for adults instead of kids. The show will not air on Nickelodeon but on CW, as the show will be featuring adults as contestants.

Kirk hosted the show originally that ran for 3 seasons in the mid-'90s. On being asked about hosting the game show the filmmaker revealed that he isn't sure of hosting this new version, but he shared that he is in talks with the network and aiming to be involved in some capacity.

Also read: Producer Jerry Bruckheimer talks on Tom Cruise's Top Gun and sequel: 'Maverick is still Maverick'

As reported by TMZ, Kirk might have dished on more than he was allowed to by revealing that the show is going to be bigger than the old version but will still feature Olmec's original labyrinths.

Failed contenders from the previous seasons can be considered as potential contestants of the show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
american tv tv shows

Related Stories

bollywood

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wasn't ready for a 'frivolous relationship or a fly-by-night affair'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 08:35 PM IST
bollywood

Jackie Shroff on Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai: 'A Salman Khan movie is like a festival'

UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 08:34 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Video of dog and deer’s unique friendship is winning hearts. Watch

Patient doggo waits eagerly for human to throw ball. Clip is a giggle-fest

Nasa’s post about 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid may leave you intrigued

Butter chicken cake leaves netizens impressed. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP