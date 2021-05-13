Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Producer Jerry Bruckheimer talks on Tom Cruise's Top Gun and sequel: 'Maverick is still Maverick'
Tom Cruise in a still from Top Gun: Maverick.
Tom Cruise in a still from Top Gun: Maverick.
hollywood

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer talks on Tom Cruise's Top Gun and sequel: 'Maverick is still Maverick'

In a new interview, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and actor Rick Rossovich, who played Slider, speak about their new film, Top Gun: Maverick and much-loved character, Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell and Tom Cruise.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 07:53 PM IST

Thirty-five years since Tom Cruise soared in the sky in Top Gun, the Hollywood star reprises his role as cocky US navy pilot Maverick in the hotly-anticipated sequel.

The 1986 movie launched Tom's career as a global action star and grossed more than $350 million globally, according to film tracker BoxOfficeMojo.com.

Ahead of Top Gun Day on Thursday, when fans celebrate the movie, Reuters spoke to producer Jerry Bruckheimer and actor Rick Rossovich, who played Slider.

Below are excerpts edited for length and clarity.

What can you tell us about the new movie?

Jerry: "Well, Maverick is still Maverick, that's all I'm going to tell you ... He's still an engaging, fun character. And we take him on a really nice ride. He goes through a really nice character arc in this movie."

Why did it take so long for the sequel to happen?

Jerry: "It's always about getting a great story and we found a way to tell a wonderful story that's different and fresh. And also, it's something that Tom really embraced. Tom fell in love with the story, he's always been in love with the character and had to be a great arc for Maverick. And we have a terrific arc for him. So that's what made it really exciting."


Are you in the sequel?

Rick: "I'll keep that a secret. I'm sworn to secrecy. I might show up, I don't know, maybe I got cut out, I don't know."

Do you keep in touch with the cast?

Rick: "I saw them all when they were making the 'Maverick' ... I was in San Diego and they were doing some shooting down there. So we had a few days together ... and it was like time stopped ... There were some tears ... we were kind of pinching ourselves."

What memories come back when you watch the old movie?

Rick: "It's like a fine wine to me. It gets better and better ... there's a lot of complexity to it. There's a lot of emotional layers. A lot of ... things happen in the film that are kind of heavy and then ... all of a sudden it's action and all of a sudden it's romance and all of a sudden it's the music."


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
top gun: maverick tom cruise movies

Related Stories

Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldana will be associated with Gordita Chronicles.
Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldana will be associated with Gordita Chronicles.
web series

Gordita Chronicles: HBO Max orders comedy series, Eva Longoria to direct pilot

PTI |
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Gordita Chronicles comedy series will chronicle the life of a 12-year-old Dominican girl who struggles to fit into 1980s Miami as her family pursues the American dream.
READ FULL STORY
Tom Cruise, seen here in a still from Jerry Maguire, is a firm believer of Scientology.
Tom Cruise, seen here in a still from Jerry Maguire, is a firm believer of Scientology.
hollywood

Seth Rogen shares how he avoided a conversation on Scientology with Tom Cruise

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 06:50 PM IST
The Canadian-American actor Seth Rogen, speaking on podcast, mentioned about the time when he avoided having a discussion with actor Tom Cruise on Scientology.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.